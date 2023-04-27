Rising GOP star embroiled in tough Kentucky primary fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Flagged as a rising Republican star, Daniel Cameron could have taken a cautious approach and run for reelection as Kentucky’s attorney general. Instead he took a career-defining risk. He plunged into a competitive race for governor against a popular incumbent and a crowded field of GOP primary opponents. Cameron’s pursuit of Kentucky’s top political office has turned bumpy. Instead of breezing to his party’s nomination, he’s embroiled in a primary fight — especially with former United Nations ambassador Kelly Craft. She has attacked Cameron in a TV advertising blitz backed by her family’s fortune. The state’s primary is May 16.

