Berlusconi’s treatment for infection continues in hospital

ROME (AP) — The doctors caring for former Premier Silvio Berlusconi in a Milan hospital, where he is recovering from a lung infection, say his treatment continues now that he is out of intensive care. His longtime personal physician and a blood cancer specialist signed off on the brief medical bulletin Monday a day after the media mogul was transferred from ICU at San Raffaele hospital to a regular-care section. The 86-year-old Berlusconi was hospitalized on April 5 with the lung infection. Days later, doctors revealed he has chronic leukemia. The brief bulletin on Monday gave no hint at when Berlusconi might be discharged.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.