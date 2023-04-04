Denver mayor’s race centers on crime, housing, homelessness

DENVER (AP) — A field of 16 candidates in Denver’s mayoral election is likely to be whittled down to just two people advancing to the runoff. If Tuesday’s election goes to a runoff, the second vote will be in June. So far the race is wide open, with no clear frontrunner and voters remaining largely undecided. Since the Mile High City has become a fast-growing tech and business hub of the Mountain West, the role of Denver’s CEO has become a steppingstone for ambitious politicians. The city and its broader metro area has nearly doubled in population in the last three-decades — reaching roughly 3 million people in 2021.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

