Borissov appears winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s central electoral commission says the center-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov appears to be the winner of the country’s parliamentary election. With 99% of the ballots counted Monday, results showed the GERB party receiving 26.6% of the vote, nearly 2% more than the pro-Western reformist bloc led by the We Continue the Change party. Four other parties also appear to have gained seats in the 240-seat chamber, according to the latest results. It could take days before final official results are announced. If confirmed, Borissov will be handed a mandate to form his fourth government. But Borissov faces an uphill battle to form a governing coalition in a fragmented parliament.

