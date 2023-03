United Nations states, led by the small island of Vanuatu that has already weathered the damaging effects of climate change, have agreed to adopt a historic resolution Wednesday to request an opinion from the U.N.‘s highest court on how to strengthen countries’ legal obligations to curb warming and protect communities from harm.

