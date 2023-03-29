Mexico probes 4 marines found protecting Russian migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Navy says it has placed four marines under investigation after they were allegedly found providing protection for a group of undocumented Russian migrants. The Navy said the four marines were assigned temporarily to the quasi-military National Guard when the incident occurred. It said in a a press statement Wednesday that the four officers were found “escorting” a vehicle carrying two Russians in the Pacific coast port city of Salina Cruz, in the southern state of Oaxaca. Investigations later led to a group of 12 other Russians at a local hotel. Presumably the Russian did not have the necessary immigration documents.

