Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial spawns memes, intrigue

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow’s live-streamed trial over a 2016 ski collision at a posh Utah resort has drawn worldwide attention, spawned memes, and sparked debate about the burden and power of celebrity. The first seven days in the courtroom have touched on themes including wealth, fame and skier’s etiquette, and has shined a spotlight on Park City. Attorneys are expected to rest their cases Thursday, sending the decision about 76-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson’s lawsuit to an eight-member jury. Sanderson is suing Paltrow for more than $300,000, claiming the collision left him with four broken ribs and a concussion. She’s countersued for a symbolic $1.

By SAM METZ and ANNA FURMAN Associated Press

