Extra-small luxury SUVs are a great way to cruise around in luxury without paying an excessive amount. As an example, check out the Mercedes-Benz GLB. It has been one of Edmunds’ top performers in its class since it was introduced in 2020. The BMW X1 has been redesigned with new styling, more power and updated tech. Does it have what it takes to overthrow the best-in-class Mercedes-Benz GLB? Edmunds experts compared them to find out.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.