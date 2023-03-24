1500 evacuated as Spain’s fire season starts early

MADRID (AP) — More than 1,500 people have been evacuated as a major forest fire rages in Spain’s eastern Castellon province, marking an early start to the nation’s fire season amid bone dry conditions. Local officials said the fire had engulfed around 3,000 hectares of land. Ximo Puig, the president of the Valencia region that incorporates Castellon, said the blaze was “very early in the spring, very voracious from the beginning.” Emergency services in the region said eight towns had been evacuated, including a home for older people. As of midday Friday, 18 planes and helicopters and more than 400 firefighters and soldiers were tackling the fire.

