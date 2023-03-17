States opt against changes to embattled voter roll system

ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials from states enrolled in a bipartisan effort to ensure accurate voter lists have decided making changes to the rules that had been pushed by Republicans, some of whom had already decided to leave the system after it was targeted by conspiracy theories tied to the 2020 election. The Electronic Registration Information Center, more commonly known as ERIC, has a record of combating voter fraud. Yet, it has drawn suspicion from some Republicans after a series of online stories last year questioning its funding and purpose. Earlier this month, election officials from Florida, Missouri and West Virginia said they planned to withdraw from the group, joining Louisiana and Alabama.

