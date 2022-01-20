Second case dropped against man who exposed Iowa hog deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a second case against an activist who exposed what many viewed as the inhumane killing of hundreds of pigs at two Iowa pork plants. Agriculture industry supporters say the activist’s action ran afoul of the the state’s “ag gag” laws. The Des Moines Register reports that Matt Johnson had been scheduled to stand trial starting Thursday on counts of burglary, electronic eavesdropping and food operation trespass at Iowa Select Farms properties in 2020. A judge dismissed the case Wednesday at the request of county prosecutors. Last January, Grundy County prosecutors dropped two counts of trespassing against Johnson at the request of Iowa Select after company personnel were subpoenaed to testify.