Yellen: Biden pandemic relief ‘like a vaccine’ for economy

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told a gathering of America’s mayors the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief bill is “like a vaccine” preventing catastrophic economic damage. Yellen said Wednesday at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th winter meeting in Washington that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan law “prevented communities from suffering the most severe economic effects of omicron and delta.” The mayors’ conference is headed by Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez. The conference is focusing on American Rescue Plan resources for cities, equitable pandemic recovery, the reduction of gun violence and homelessness and combating climate change, among other issues.