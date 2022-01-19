Student dies after 2 shoot into school van at dismissal time

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old student died at a hospital after two people fired into a van at a Pittsburgh school. Pittsburgh Public Schools said the male student was shot in the school van at dismissal time Wednesday afternoon at Oliver Citywide Academy. No arrests were immediately announced. Police say they are reviewing surveillance videos and seeking witnesses. Oliver Citywide Academy describes itself on its website as “a full-time special education center serving grades 3-12.” School officials say all other students were safe inside the building. The school was locked down for a time.