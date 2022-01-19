Israel hopes UN will unanimously condemn Holocaust denial

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israel is hoping the U.N. General Assembly will unanimously adopt a resolution rejecting and condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.” The 193-member world body is scheduled to vote Thursday on the resolution, which is strongly supported by Germany. Holding the vote on Jan. 20 has special significance: It is the 80th anniversary of the conference where Nazi leaders coordinated plans to exterminate Jews. Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan said: “We hope it is going to be adopted in a consensus.”