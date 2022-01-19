Cyprus to lift restrictions on vaccinated travelers in March

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Tourism-reliant Cyprus will lift a requirement for all inbound travelers to either show a negative COVID-19 test or to self-isolate or quarantine themselves as of Mar. 1 as long as they have a valid vaccination certificate. Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said on Wednesday that all travelers 18 and over will need to have taken a booster shot to be exempt from all restrictions. European Union member Cyprus will accept vaccination certificates from non-EU countries that conform those issued by the 27-member nation bloc. Certificates for travelers who haven’t received a booster shot will be accepted only if nine months haven’t passed since completing their vaccination.