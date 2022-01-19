Amazon’s untitled ‘Lord of the Rings’ forges itself a name

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings” series has forged a name for itself. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was announced Wednesday as the full title of the drama set to debut Sept. 2. The series’ producers say it will unite all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age, including the forging of the rings and rise of the Dark Lord Sauron. Amazon says the series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tokien’s famed “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” fantasy-adventure novels. The Amazon drama will follow new and familiar characters, with episodes released weekly.