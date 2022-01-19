A fraud case against Trump? Not a slam dunk, experts say

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, BERNARD CONDON and JIM MUSTIAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Legal experts say a court filing alleging that Donald Trump’s company misrepresented property values for financial gain could make for a compelling civil fraud case. But they are not convinced it will be a successful one. Lawyers who examined the document for The Associated Press say the New York attorney general faces tough challenges proving an intent to deceive and that the parties supposedly hurt were actually fooled. The attorney general still hasn’t filed a complaint in her nearly three-year investigation. But the document she filed late Tuesday gave the most detailed roadmap yet of any future civil fraud case.