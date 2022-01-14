Witnesses: Man jumped onto truck hood before fatal shooting

By TOM FOREMAN Jr.

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two witnesses say a man shot by an off-duty North Carolina sheriff’s deputy jumped onto the hood of the deputy’s truck. Their statements are included in videos that the Fayetteville Police Department released on Friday, a day after obtaining a judge’s permission. In one of the recordings from last Saturday, a man tells a police officer that Jason Walker jumped onto the hood of a truck driven by off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Lt. Jeffrey Hash and then Hash got out of the truck and shot him. In another, a man who identifies himself as Walker’s father says his son jumped onto the truck and ripped off a windshield wiper before Hash got out and shot him. Walker was Black. Hash is white.