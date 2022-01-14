UK says there is ‘deal to be done’ to resolve feud with EU

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister has expressed optimism that there is a “deal to be done” to resolve a Northern Ireland trade dispute that has soured the U.K.’s relations with the European Union. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss struck an upbeat tone Friday after her first set of talks with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic. He is the bloc’s chief Brexit negotiator. The two diplomats called the talks “cordial” and said they had agreed to meet again on Jan. 24. The U.K. and EU have clashed over trade rules for Northern Ireland since Britain left the EU in 2020. Northern Ireland is the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU member.