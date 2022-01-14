Prosecutors recommend dropping charges against MIT professor

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending dropping charges against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was accused last year of hiding work he did for the Chinese government while also collecting U.S. dollars for his nanotechnology research. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The decision in the case of Gang Chen is expected to be finalized by the Justice Department in the coming weeks. The move comes as the Justice Department is conducting an internal review of its investigations and prosecutions of U.S. professors accused of concealing their ties to China.