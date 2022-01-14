Pakistan says militant attack on army post kills soldier

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says militants attacked an army post in a former militant stronghold in the country’s northwest, bordering Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed a soldier. The army says Friday’s predawn attack took place in Bannu, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It said troops returned fire. Pakistani Taliban on Twitter claimed responsibility for the attack in Bannu, without providing further details. Although militants often target security post and troops routinely carry out raids on militant hideouts, the latest violence comes a day after the Pakistani Taliban confirmed the killing over the weekend in Afghanistan of the group’s former spokesman, vowing to avenge it.