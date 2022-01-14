Most of Poland’s pandemic advisers resign over govt backing

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — More than two thirds of Poland’s COVID-19 medical advisory body have resigned saying the government is not heeding their advice in its pandemic measures. They said Friday that with “growing frustration” they were experiencing a “lack of political possibilities to introduce the optimal and globally tested methods of fighting the pandemic.” The prime minister’s office responded saying that in its decisions the government had to take into account various differing opinions coming also from businesspeople, educators and others. It said the formula of the advisory body will be changed, but gave no details.