Israeli nationalists protest against settlement evacuation

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israeli nationalists have staged a protest outside the parliament building in Jerusalem, calling on the government not to demolish a West Bank settlement outpost. The demonstration on Thursday comes a month after a Palestinian gunman fired on a car filled with seminary students at the Homesh outpost, near the West Bank city of Nablus, killing a 25-year-old and wounding two people. The protesters voiced opposition to the government’s West Bank settlement policies, shouted chants against Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and waved Israeli flags. Bennett’s government was formed last year from a coalition of disparate parties, ranging from ultranationalists to dovish factions and a small Islamist party.