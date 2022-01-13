Guard may help staffing shortages at New Mexico schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor said Thursday she’s considering seeking help from the National Guard to address COVID-19 staffing shortages at public schools, a move that could mark a first in the nation. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday the state has been in discussions with the Santa Fe school district, which was forced to plan for remote learning next week. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that starting next week, 1,000 military medical personnel will begin deploying across the country to help overwhelmed medical facilities ease staff shortages due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Grisham confirmed that one of the teams will be stationed at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.