Georgia deputy suspended over Facebook comment about Arbery

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been suspended and faces being fired over comments posted on social media after a judge sentenced three white men to life imprisonment in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Reacting to a story on Facebook after the men were sentenced on their murder convictions in the shooting of Arbery, someone wrote: “That criminal arbery still got the death penalty though.” The comment was later deleted. But screenshots were shared with news outlets and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated and subsequently suspended longtime deputy Paul Urhahn. Urhahn could not immediately be located for comment Thursday.