105 Mexican immigration agents linked to corruption

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s immigration agency says 105 of its agents have been reported to the internal affairs division for allegedly corrupt behavior. The National Immigration Institute did not describe the purported wrongdoing Thursday, but said it was combatting extortion, as when border agents demand bribes to allow people to enter the country. A sample of that corruption temptation was on display Jan. 6, when a group of Venezuelan migrants landed at the Mexico City airport. When they lined up at immigration checkpoints, an agent reported that each one had a $100 bill tucked into their passport. The Venezuelans did not have the proper papers to enter Mexico, and were sent back to their country.