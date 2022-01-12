UN: Yemen’s escalating war spurs hunger and collapse

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Senior U.N. officials say escalating military action in Yemen displaced more than 15,000 people over the past month, killed or injured more than 350 civilians in December and left the Arab world’s poorest nation facing growing hunger and economic collapse with no political solution in sight. U.N. special envoy Hans Grundberg told the Security Council on Wednesday that the warring parties seem to be seeking military victory in the seven-year conflict. But he argues that “there is no sustainable long-term solution to be found on the battlefield” and both sides must talk even if they’re not ready to lay down their arms.