Spain doctors win suit for lack of protection from COVID-19

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s medical community has scored a victory after a court ordered that a regional government compensate doctors with up to 49,000 euros ($56,000) for having to work without personal protection suits during the devastating early months of the pandemic. The lawsuit brought by a doctor’s union is the first of its kind to be won in Spain. The judge ordered compensation from between 5,000-49,000 euros to be paid to the 153 doctors who formed part of the suit. The ruling comes with Spain’s health care system once more being strained by the new wave of infections driven by the omicron variant.