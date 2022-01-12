Skip to Content
Pakistan sentences 4 to death over attack near militant home

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has sentenced four men to death for their involvement in a car bombing last year that killed four people near the residence of an anti-India militant leader. The court Wednesday also ordered a five-year prison term for a woman convicted of facilitating the attack. All five accused were arrested after the June 23 attack last year in Lahore near the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Saeed, who has been designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department. In 2020, Pakistan sentenced Saeed to 15 years in prison in a terror financing case. He was serving his term under house arrest when he escaped the bombing attack unharmed. Four bystanders were killed.

