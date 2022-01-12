Painting by Marsden Hartley last seen 40 years ago is found

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A painting by the American modernist Marsden Hartley that had been missing for 40 years has been found in a bank vault. Historians say it’s a big step toward recovering the works of an increasingly appreciated artist who considered himself “the painter of Maine.” “Friend Against the Wind” was completed in 1936 and was sold in 1980 to a collector who died last year. The Portland Press Herald reported Monday that the estate contacted an art historian about its location. The whereabouts of dozens of Hartley’s works are not known. The Marsden Hartley Legacy Project is working to track them all down.