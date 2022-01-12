Officials: 3 Florida officers charged in separate incidents

MIAMI (AP) — Three South Florida police officers are facing criminal charges in separate incidents: two accused of using excessive force during arrests and the other accused of purposefully shooting a fellow officer with a Taser stun gun. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charges Wednesday. Officials say Opa-locka Police Capt. Sergio Perez wounded another officer by shooting him with a Taser training cartridge. Authorities say Miami Gardens police officer Javier Castano kick a subdued man and put his knee on the man’s neck. Prosecutors say Miami-Dade police officer Joseph Diaz lied on a report after arresting an intoxicated man. Online court and jail records didn’t list attorney for the officers.