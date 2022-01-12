Indian, Chinese army commanders discuss border impasse

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian and Chinese military commanders are meeting to discuss withdrawal of troops from a key area of their contested border to ease a 20-month standoff. The countries have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along their de facto border, called the Line of Actual Control. In 2020, 20 Indian troops were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists. China said it lost four soldiers. The commander-level talks are the 14th round and are taking place after a gap of three months. The previous round ended in a stalemate, with China accusing India of sticking to “unreasonable and unrealistic demands.”