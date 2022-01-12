India, Britain launching talks on free trade deal

ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Britain are formally launching talks to pursue a free trade deal that is expected to boost their trade by billions, making it one of the most ambitious negotiations to take place after Brexit. Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is in New Delhi and will meet with her Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal. Negotiations will kick off next week. Both sides hope the deal will spark huge benefits for several industries, from food and drink to cutting-edge renewable technology. Britain estimates the deal could potentially double its exports to India, raising two-way trade by $38 billion a year by 2035 by unlocking India’s huge and growing market.