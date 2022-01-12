EXPLAINER: What’s next in Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit?

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge’s ruling against Prince Andrew in a sexual abuse lawsuit is bad news for the British Royal. But it doesn’t say much about whether accuser Virginia Giuffre will ultimately prevail in her civil suit. The ruling Wednesday in New York dealt with narrow legal challenges raised by Andrew’s lawyers. They say the lawsuit should be dismissed now, at an extremely early stage. Since the judge’s ruling dealt only with a few preliminary issues, there is a lot more ground to cover before the case gets to trial.