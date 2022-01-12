Australia nears decision on whether to deport Djokovic

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says his government’s tough policy toward visitors who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 has not changed as his government nears a decision on whether to deport Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic. The men’s tennis No. 1 had his visa canceled on arrival last week when his vaccination exemption was questioned, but he won a legal battle that allowed him to stay in the country. He still faces the prospect of deportation the immigration minister considering canceling his visa. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says non-citizens have to prove they are double-vaccinated or provide acceptable proof that they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. Djokovic on Thursday was included in the Australian Open draw and is slated to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic.