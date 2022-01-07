Iran displays missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is displaying three ballistic missiles at an outdoor prayer esplanade in central Tehran as talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers flounder. The missiles exhibited on Friday are said to have ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers, or 620 miles, and are already known models. That’s according to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard force. Diplomats from countries that remain in the 2015 nuclear deal — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — are working with Tehran to revive the nuclear accord, which had sought to limit Iran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting economic sanctions. Iran’s missiles arsenal were not mentioned in the deal.