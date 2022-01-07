Fire victims left lasting impression at Philadelphia school

By MARYCLAIRE DALE

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The principal of a Philadelphia school that lost five current or former students in a house fire that killed a dozen family members said it would be “a long, long time” before the community recovers. Bache-Martin School Principal Mark Vitvitsky described the young victims Friday as polite, gracious kids who left a lasting impression. A family spokesperson says matriarch Vanessa McDonald was not home when the Wednesday morning fire killed her three daughters and nine grandchildren. Officials hope to announce a preliminary cause within days. They are investigating whether a young child playing with a lighter ignited a nearby Christmas tree.