Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and other cities once again to protest the October military coup. Activists posted live videos on social media of Thursday’s rallies, showing protesters waving Sudanese flags and chanting anti-coup slogans. Social media also swarmed with images showing tear gas clouding rallies in the capital, and protesters hurling stones and throwing back empty gas canisters at security forces. Sudan has been politically paralyzed since the October coup. At least 60 people have been killed and hundreds have been wounded in clashes with security forces as they sought to thwart protests.