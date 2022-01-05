UN peacekeepers attacked in south Lebanon near Israel border

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.N. official says unknown perpetrators have attacked a group of U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, vandalizing their vehicles and stealing official items from them. Such scuffles with U.N. peacekeepers are not uncommon in southern Lebanon since the force was expanded following the 2006 war between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group. The U.N. force known as UNIFIL called on Lebanese authorities to “investigate quickly and thoroughly, and prosecute all those responsible for these crimes.” Local media reported that residents of the southern town of Bint Jbeil scuffled on Tuesday night with Irish peacekeepers who they said were taking photographs of residential homes.