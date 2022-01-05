Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 5:32 AM

Israel issues first sentence in mob attack on Arab driver

By TIA GOLDENBERG
Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court has sentenced a man to a year in prison for his involvement in the beating of an Arab motorist during a spasm of communal violence last year. The man was convicted of incitement to violence and racism, as part of a plea deal that resulted in lighter charges. His sentencing was the first in the incident. The attack happened during a war between Israel and Hamas last May, when a mob yanked the driver from his car and proceeded to beat him in an assault that left him motionless and bloodied on the ground.

AP National

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content