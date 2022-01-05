Inaugural winners announced for Silvers-Dudley writing award

NEW YORK (AP) — Staff writers for The New York Times and The New Yorker, an art expert based in Rome and an associate professor at Oxford University. Those are among the nine inaugural winners of the Silvers-Dudley Prizes for criticism and journalism. The awards are named for the late Robert Silvers, the longtime editor of the New York Review of Books, and for his partner, Lady Grace Dudley. Prize money totals $135,000 for the honors. They were announced Wednesday by the Robert B. Silvers Foundation. Three winners were named in each of three categories: literary criticism, arts writing and journalism.