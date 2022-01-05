Gig driver mauled by K-9 after missing car rental payments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A gig driver badly mauled by a police dog in 2020 after missing car rental payments is suing the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon for excessive force. The San Francisco Chronicle obtained dashboard and body-camera videos showing a San Ramon police dog with its teeth in Ali Badr’s arm for more than a minute as officers try to cuff him. Badr had rented a car from a startup that caters to gig workers and missed payments. He said he informed the company he would pay soon but the company’s owner reported the car as stolen.