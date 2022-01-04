US pushes unity on Ukraine ahead of key Russia meetings

By MATTHEW LEE and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and its European allies are beginning a series of meetings aimed at showing Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be met with a forceful response. The nations have been advising Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly and separately that his country will face “massive consequences” and “severe costs” if he goes ahead with further military intervention in Ukraine. Yet the severity of the response hinges largely on Germany, Europe’s biggest economy and a diplomatic heavyweight within the 27-nation European Union. Potential economic, diplomatic or political responses will top the agenda in talks in Washington on Wednesday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the new German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock.