Rapper Pooh Shiesty pleads guilty to federal gun charge

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Pooh Shiesty has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge in Florida and avoided a possible life sentence. Court records show 22-year-old Lontrell Williams Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. The Commercial Appeal reports that attorneys for both sides have recommended a sentence of about eight years for the Tennessee native as part of the plea deal. Authorities say Williams was part of a group that shot two people during a robbery in South Florida in 2020. Prosecutors also say Williams shot a security guard at a Miami strip club last May.