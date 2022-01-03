Hong Kong news site shuts as pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in

By HUIZHONG WU and ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has welcomed a new batch of pro-Beijing lawmakers in its Legislative Council who were chosen in an election held without opposition candidates. The new lawmakers took their seats after a Hong Kong online news site said it will cease operations because of deteriorating media freedoms. Citizen News says it will stop publishing on Tuesday. Authorities have moved to silence dissent in the semi-autonomous city, once known as a hub for vibrant media outlets, after Beijing implemented a sweeping National Security Law following massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.