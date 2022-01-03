Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is in a Sao Paulo hospital for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort. A Brazilian government statement published by the Globo media outlet said Bolsonaro is “doing well.” It promised further information later in a medical bulletin. Bolsonaro returned to the financial capital during the night from a New Year break on the coast and was immediately taken to Hospital Vila Nova Star, according to Globo. Since his stabbing during the 2018 presidential election, Bolsonaro has undergone stomach surgery several times.