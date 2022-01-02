Snow forecast leads to closure of federal offices in DC

The Associated Press

A winter storm packing heavy snow is expected to roll into the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland overnight, bringing at least 3 to 7 inches of snow through Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST Monday. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph were forecast and travel was expected to be very difficult because of the hazardous conditions. Snow began falling Sunday night in parts of Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. In Washington, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced that federal offices in the area would be closed on Monday. Emergency employees and telework employees would continue to work.