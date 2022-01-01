S Korea: Unidentified person crosses border into North Korea

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says an unidentified person has crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea. The Joint Chiefs of Staff says its surveillance equipment detected the person crossing the border on Saturday night. South Korea earlier sent troops to capture the person but could not find him or her. South Korea sent a message to North Korea on Sunday to ensure the safety of the person, but the North has not responded. In September 2020, North Korea fatally shot a South Korean fisheries official found floating in its waters along a poorly marked sea boundary. South Korea has said that North Korea troops were under orders to shoot anyone illegally crossing the border to protect against the coronavirus pandemic.