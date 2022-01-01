New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer
The new year is bringing more of the same old misery that air travelers in the United States have been enduring for more than a week. Airlines are blaming wintry weather and high numbers of sickouts due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections around the country. By Saturday afternoon, more than 2,500 U.S. flights and about 4,300 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That’s the highest single-day toll yet since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews. But weather, not the virus, was the culprit in Chicago, where Southwest Airlines suspended flights because of the grim forecast.