Arrests made in carjacking death of off-duty police officer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say arrests have been made in the shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland police officer during a carjacking. Cleveland police said Saturday that 25-year-old Shane Bartek had been with the department since August 2019. Police say someone approached Bartek in the parking lot of an apartment building on Cleveland’s west side around 6 p.m. Friday. Bartek was shot twice during a struggle. Police say the vehicle was tracked to suburban Euclid. One suspect was arrested and more people were arrested later. No charges were immediately filed.